Commerce Bank Acquires 5,538 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.