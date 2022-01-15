Commerce Bank Has $616,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 199.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,381 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,545 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $82.83 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

