Commerce Bank Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

