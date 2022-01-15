Commerce Bank Purchases 171 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $396.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.09 and a 200 day moving average of $454.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

