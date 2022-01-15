Commerce Bank Sells 400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

