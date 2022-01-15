Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,582 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HR stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

