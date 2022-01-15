Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

