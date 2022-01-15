Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,734 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

