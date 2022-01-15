Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BXC opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.