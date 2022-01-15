Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

