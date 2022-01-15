Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.70 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

