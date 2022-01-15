Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $14.74 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.