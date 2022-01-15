Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

