Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,217 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

