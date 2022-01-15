Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 224 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

