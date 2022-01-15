Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.92

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $21.50. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.