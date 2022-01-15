Comparing C&F Financial (CFFI) & The Competition

C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare C&F Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% C&F Financial Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

28.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for C&F Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial Competitors 2172 9052 7342 513 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.81%. Given C&F Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C&F Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million $22.12 million 6.26 C&F Financial Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 13.08

C&F Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

C&F Financial rivals beat C&F Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

