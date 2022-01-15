Comparing FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $69.58 million 25.45 -$101.06 million ($0.32) -15.09 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

FuelCell Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.72%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -145.23% -15.01% -10.27% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. It provides solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation, combined heat and power, distributed hydrogen, carbon capture and hydrogen-based long duration storage. The Company’s platform has the differentiating ability to do all these applications utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas, propane among others sources. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

