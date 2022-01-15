Comparing ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) & KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ImmunoGen and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -55.41% -85.94% -21.78% KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ImmunoGen and KemPharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 1 4 0 2.80 KemPharm 0 1 1 0 2.50

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. KemPharm has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than KemPharm.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunoGen and KemPharm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $132.30 million 9.94 -$44.37 million ($0.34) -19.09 KemPharm $13.29 million 21.77 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

KemPharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

