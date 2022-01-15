Comparing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Orbsat alerts:

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbsat and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 4.38 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.65 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.