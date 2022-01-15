Comparing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Momentive Global alerts:

This table compares Momentive Global and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.12 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -26.13 Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.98 $3.21 million $0.41 15.95

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 211.39%. Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.26%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78%

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.