Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

