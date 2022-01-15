Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,791 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

FTXO opened at $37.00 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.