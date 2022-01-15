Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

CCSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 59.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 59.86. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

