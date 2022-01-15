Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2,421.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$18.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2,126.08. 31,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,530.35 and a one year high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market cap of C$45.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,219.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,114.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 66.9100016 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

