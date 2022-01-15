Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

