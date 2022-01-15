Contrasting Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A SBI 16.50% 13.46% 1.39%

This table compares Bit Digital and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 15.22 -$1.91 million N/A N/A SBI $5.11 billion N/A $762.32 million $3.14 8.91

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.14%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than SBI.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBI beats Bit Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

