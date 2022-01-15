Contrasting PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 10.62% 58.31% 9.30% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PepsiCo and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 6 7 0 2.43 Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

PepsiCo presently has a consensus target price of $165.07, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 82.55%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PepsiCo and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $70.37 billion 3.45 $7.12 billion $5.87 29.92 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PepsiCo Beverages North America segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack g

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

