Cook Protocol (COOK) One Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00075024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.28 or 0.07691420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.11 or 0.99878097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,824,100 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.