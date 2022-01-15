Cormark Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$11.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. restated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.68.

TSE:NVA opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.15.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

