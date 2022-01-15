Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 614,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

