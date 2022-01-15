Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.56.

CRSR stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $22,830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

