Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 127.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.49 and a 200-day moving average of $479.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

