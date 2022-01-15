Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

