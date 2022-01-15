Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

