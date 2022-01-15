Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 342 ($4.64) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 521 ($7.07).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Countryside Properties to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.38) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.52) to GBX 510 ($6.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.94) to GBX 520 ($7.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 512.67 ($6.96).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.77. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 444.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 489.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($316,613.21). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($271,372.70).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

