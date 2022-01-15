Cream Trading Up 111.2% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $23,810.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded 111.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,176.17 or 0.99987299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00092515 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00326401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00458918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00160472 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.