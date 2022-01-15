Creative Planning Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $230.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.96 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

