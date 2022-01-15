Creative Planning Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.