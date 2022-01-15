Creative Planning Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,003 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,343,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 440,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after buying an additional 252,287 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

