Creative Planning Has $15.15 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creative Planning grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

