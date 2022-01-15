Creative Planning Has $16.02 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,350,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

