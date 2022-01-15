Creative Planning Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.