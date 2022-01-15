Creative Planning Trims Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Creative Planning lessened its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.35% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

