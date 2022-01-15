CREDIT (CREDIT) Tops One Day Volume of $183,706.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $9,700.14 and approximately $183,706.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

