Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 432.1% in December

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,393. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.
About Creek Road Miners
