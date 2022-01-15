Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Up 432.1% in December

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,393. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

