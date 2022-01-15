Critical Analysis: Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.01 million N/A -$23.99 million N/A N/A Blueprint Medicines $793.73 million 5.78 $313.88 million ($7.11) -10.97

Blueprint Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Blueprint Medicines -383.58% -30.19% -25.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blueprint Medicines 0 3 5 1 2.78

Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $121.90, suggesting a potential upside of 56.28%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

