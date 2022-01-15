Critical Review: Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.29 $9.66 million $4.02 5.54 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

