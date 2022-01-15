Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Croda International stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. Croda International has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

