CryptoTask Achieves Market Cap of $386,506.03 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $386,506.03 and approximately $37,513.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.69 or 0.07685670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,967.04 or 0.99746643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00069526 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,323,056 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

